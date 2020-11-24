‘I can’t go out like that,’ Jets’ Frank Gore says of potentially ending career with 0-16 season

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
5

Time is running out on a win for the Jets — and also for Frank Gore’s NFL career.

At 0-10, the Jets became the first team in the NFL to be eliminated from postseason contention in 2020, thus ending any kind of last-ditch miracle run to the playoffs and that elusive first Super Bowl in more than 50 years.

Gore realizes that time isn’t on his side when it comes to a win in 2020, and also his NFL career — and he said as much on Sunday night.

“You don’t want to go 0-16, especially if this is my last year,” Gore said Sunday after the Jets’ 34-28 loss to the Chargers. “I can’t go out like that. Hopefully, we can get one. And I can’t wait until we get it. I’ll be so happy. If it is my last year, I can’t say I’m going out 0-16.”

MORE: Updated 2021 NFL Draft order

Really, it’s no surprise that Gore is thinking about hanging up the cleats: He has far outlived his NFL shelf life as a running back, finding the fountain of youth as a 37-year-old in the backfield while reuiniting with Adam Gase this season. It was a late signing, too, and Gore somehow beat out both Le’Veon Bell (well, he’s gone now) and fourth-round pick La’Mical Perine to remain the No. 1 back on the team.

Gore has been OK, but not exactly deserving of that first-string label: Through 10 games, Gore has 447 yards rushing (3.6 yards per carry) and a touchdown. If his rate stats hold, he’ll surpass his 2019 total of 599 yards on the ground.

The Jets’ remaining schedule isn’t friendly, either, if Gore is thinking about a W: New York plays the Dolphins, Raiders, Seahawks, Rams, Browns and Patriots, with New England the only sub-.500 team left on the docket. 

So if Gore doesn’t want to “go out” like this, then his only option might be to come back for another season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR