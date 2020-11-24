How to Pretend You’re in Hawaii Tonight

Grab some liquid smoke and roast kalua pig

“The best way to conjure Hawaii is to whip out the liquid smoke to kalua some pig, set Spotify to search Ledward Kaapana’s slack-key guitar, call on your old friends to talk story and keep your hands busy,” said Melanie Ide, the president and chief executive of the Bishop Museum, the natural and cultural history museum in Honolulu.

But first, the pig. “There’s really nothing easier or better to go alongside your turkey for a long Thanksgiving eating weekend,” said Ms. Ide. Her ingredients: Pork butt or shoulder with skin and fat, rock salt (ideally, alaea salt) and liquid smoke, which she said was available in grocery stores. “Pierce the meat with a fork, drizzle with liquid smoke, rub with salt, wrap in foil and roast,” she said. Use banana leaves instead of foil if possible (or put the skin of a green banana in the roasting pan), and cook at 300 degrees for several hours. Shred when done. (If you can’t get liquid smoke, a New York Times Cooking recipe uses smoked paprika.)