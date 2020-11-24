Hong Kong government’s priority is to restore constitutional order: Lam By

© . FILE PHOTO: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam holds a news conference in Beijing
HONG KONG () – Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said on Wednesday the government’s urgent priority was to restore the Chinese-ruled city’s constitutional order and pull its political system out from “chaos”.
Lam was delivering her annual policy address in the semi autonomous city’s legislature. She had postponed her speech by more than a month in order to go to Beijing for talks on how China can help with the finance hub’s economic recovery.
