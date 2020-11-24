Home insurance tech startup Hippo says it has raised $350M in new financing from Japan-based MS,amp;AD Insurance, following its $150M Series E in July (Cromwell Schubarth/Silicon Valley …)

Home Technology Home insurance tech startup Hippo says it has raised $350M in new...

Cromwell Schubarth / Silicon Valley Business Journal:

Home insurance tech startup Hippo says it has raised $350M in new financing from Japan-based MS,amp;AD Insurance, following its $150M Series E in July  —  Insuretech unicorn Hippo Enterprises Inc. on Tuesday said it raised $350 million in its second megafunding of the year.

