Home Depot reaches $17.5 million settlement over 2014 data breach By

() – Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) has reached a $17.5 million settlement with most U.S. states to resolve an investigation into a 2014 data breach that compromised payment card information of approximately 40 million consumers, authorities said on Tuesday.
The settlement with 46 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. related to a breach between April 10, 2014 and Sept. 13, 2014 that allowed hackers to obtain information belonging to customers who used self-checkout lanes at the retailer’s stores.
