Hockey Canada selection camp suspended

After it broke that both the Vegas Golden Knights and Columbus Blue Jackets have had multiple players test positive for COVID-19 in recent days, more coronavirus news has hit the wire. Hockey Canada’s World Junior selection camp has suspended activities, including the postponement of an intrasquad game that was scheduled for Tuesday after two players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier Tuesday. Scott Salmond, senior VP of the national team, released this statement:

“Hockey Canada confirmed earlier today that two players at Canada’s National Junior Team Sport Chek Selection Camp have tested positive for COVID-19, and have been placed in quarantine at the team hotel in Red Deer. “Upon learning of the positive test this morning, the decision was made to postpone the Red-White game scheduled for this morning at the Westerner Park Centrium, and to suspend all camp activities for today. As per Hockey Canada’s safety protocols, all players, coaches and staff members took mandatory COVID-19 tests upon arrival at camp and have continued to be tested regularly throughout the past ten days. For precautionary reasons, we will also ensure that all players and team personnel go through an additional test before resuming camp activities. The appropriate local and provincial health authorities have been made aware of the situation, and we will continue to work closely with Alberta Health Services. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Though the actual tournament will be played inside a bubble, the selection camp does not have the same protocols. The group is just a week into their month-long preparation for the event, which was designed to give Canadian juniors a chance to get back on the ice while the WHL and OHL wait for their seasons to start.

The identities of the players that tested positive have not been, nor will likely be, announced.