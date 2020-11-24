Here’s when Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi will shoot for the Khuda Haafiz sequel

While the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic put several films on hold, it seems things are finally taking a turn for the better now. Several projects have been greenlit by production houses and the latest addition to the list is Vidyut Jammwal’s Khuda Haafiz 2.

The film’s director Faruk Kabir in an interview with a leading daily spoke about the film’s response on social media as well as his plans for the sequel. He said, “I expected the story to resonate with the youth, but since it was released on OTT, people across all age groups reached out to me and told me how the film impacted them. The story of Sameer and Nargis (the lead actors) remained unfinished at the end of the film. I had once shared the idea of a sequel with Vidyut so that his imagination could take flight. Post the success of the film, Kumarji (Kumar Mangat, producer) was eager to carry the journey forward.”

The director also revealed that there are about three months worth writing left so we can expect the film to go on floors in April next year. Talking about his bond with Vidyut, “Our relationship goes beyond films. After a long time, I’ve found a friend in the industry. Our conversations are never limited to cinema. I want to showcase the depth in his personality on screen. As far as his character in the film goes, the sequel will see him do action sequences, as that’s his forte, but only as per the requirement of the character.”