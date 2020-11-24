Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in December 2020

Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, their British programming-focused streaming service, in December.
BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor Who, Emmerdale and Five by Five.
In December, the service will add the following programming:
- North & South (December 1st)
- Dandelion Dead (December 1st)
- Love in a Cold Climate (December 1st)
- Room at the Top (December 1st)
- The Way We Live Now (December 1st)
- Head Home (December 1st)
- Lady Chatterley’s Lover (December 1st)
- The Night Watch (December 1st)
- The Other Boelyn Girl (December 1st)
- Theatre Night: Lady Windermere’s Fan (December 1st)
- Under the Greenwood Tree (December 1st)
- Middlemarch (December 2nd)
- A Royal Scandal (December 2nd)
- My Family and Other Animals (December 2nd)
- Anna of the Five Towns (December 3rd)
- The Body Farm (December 3rd)
- Mansfield Park (December 4th)
- Northanger Abbey (December 4th)
- Emma (December 5th)
- Pride and Prejudice (December 6th)
- Sense and Sibility [1981] (December 7th)
- Sense and Sensibility [2008] (December 7th)
- Lennon’s Last Weekend — BritBox Original (December 8th)
- The Lady Vanishes (December 8th)
- Madame Bovary [1975] (December 8th)
- Madame Bovary [2000] (December 9th)
- Daniel Deronda (December 10th)
- Funny by Gaslight (December 10th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Glass Virgin (December 11th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Secret (December 11th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Wingless Bird (December 11th)
- Catherine Cookson’s Tilly Trotter (December 11th)
- Catherine Cookson’s A Dinner of Herbs (December 12th)
- Catherine Cookson’s Colour Blind (December 12th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Moth (December 12th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Cinder Path (December 13th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Dwelling Place (December 13th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Rag Nymph (December 13th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Gambling Man (December 14th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Round Tower (December 14th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Fifteen Streets (December 14th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Girl (December 15th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Man Who Cried (December 15th)
- Catherine Cookson’s The Tide of Life (December 15th)
- Jane Eyre (December 16th)
- The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (December 16th)
- Wuthering Heights (December 16th)
- Tess of D’Urbervilles (December 17th)
- The House of Elliot (December 17th)
- A Tale of Two Cities (December 18th)
- Martin Chuzzlewit (December 18th)
- Great Expectations [1981] (December 19th)
- Great Expectations [2011] (December 19th)
- Bleak House (December 20th)
- Bleak Old Shop of Stuff (December 20th)
- Little Dorrit (December 21st)
- Hard Times (December 21st)
- Drovers’ Gold (December 21st)
- Our Mutual Friend (December 22nd)
- The Mystery of Edwin Drood (December 23rd)
- The Pickwick Papers (December 23rd)
- David Copperfield (December 24th)
- Oliver Twist (December 24th)
- Hearts of Gold December 27th)
- The Buccaneers (December 27th)
- Little Women (December 27th)
- The Woman in White (December 28th)
- Women in Love (December 8th)
- Lorna Doone (December 29th)
- Servants (December 29th)
- Vanity Fair [1987] (December 30th)
- Vanity Fair [1998] (December 30th)
- The Duchess of Duke Street (December 31st)
- The Paradise (December 31st)
- The Lights Before Christmas: Radiance by Rail — BritBox Original (December 22nd)
- Carols from King’s 2020 (December 24th)
- Queen’s Christmas Message 2020 (December 25th)
- The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Special (December 25th)
- Celebrity Mastermind: Season 18 (December 2020)
BritBox is available on Google Play and the App Store.