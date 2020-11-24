Here’s what’s coming to BritBox in December 2020

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Studios and ITV have revealed what content is coming to BritBox, their British programming-focused streaming service, in December.

BritBox, which costs $8.99 CAD/month (or $89.99 per year), offers access to series like Doctor WhoEmmerdale and Five by Five.

In December, the service will add the following programming:

  • North & South (December 1st)
  • Dandelion Dead (December 1st)
  • Love in a Cold Climate (December 1st)
  • Room at the Top (December 1st)
  • The Way We Live Now (December 1st)
  • Head Home (December 1st)
  • Lady Chatterley’s Lover (December 1st)
  • The Night Watch (December 1st)
  • The Other Boelyn Girl (December 1st)
  • Theatre Night: Lady Windermere’s Fan (December 1st)
  • Under the Greenwood Tree (December 1st)
  • Middlemarch (December 2nd)
  • A Royal Scandal (December 2nd)
  • My Family and Other Animals (December 2nd)
  • Anna of the Five Towns (December 3rd)
  • The Body Farm (December 3rd)
  • Mansfield Park (December 4th)
  • Northanger Abbey (December 4th)
  • Emma (December 5th)
  • Pride and Prejudice (December 6th)
  • Sense and Sibility [1981] (December 7th)
  • Sense and Sensibility [2008] (December 7th)
  • Lennon’s Last Weekend — BritBox Original (December 8th)
  • The Lady Vanishes (December 8th)
  • Madame Bovary [1975] (December 8th)
  • Madame Bovary [2000] (December 9th)
  • Daniel Deronda (December 10th)
  • Funny by Gaslight (December 10th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Glass Virgin (December 11th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Secret (December 11th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Wingless Bird (December 11th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s Tilly Trotter (December 11th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s A Dinner of Herbs (December 12th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s Colour Blind (December 12th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Moth (December 12th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Cinder Path (December 13th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Dwelling Place (December 13th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Rag Nymph (December 13th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Gambling Man (December 14th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Round Tower (December 14th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Fifteen Streets (December 14th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Girl (December 15th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Man Who Cried (December 15th)
  • Catherine Cookson’s The Tide of Life (December 15th)
  • Jane Eyre (December 16th)
  • The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (December 16th)
  • Wuthering Heights (December 16th)
  • Tess of D’Urbervilles (December 17th)
  • The House of Elliot (December 17th)
  • A Tale of Two Cities (December 18th)
  • Martin Chuzzlewit (December 18th)
  • Great Expectations [1981] (December 19th)
  • Great Expectations [2011] (December 19th)
  • Bleak House (December 20th)
  • Bleak Old Shop of Stuff (December 20th)
  • Little Dorrit (December 21st)
  • Hard Times (December 21st)
  • Drovers’ Gold (December 21st)
  • Our Mutual Friend (December 22nd)
  • The Mystery of Edwin Drood (December 23rd)
  • The Pickwick Papers (December 23rd)
  • David Copperfield (December 24th)
  • Oliver Twist (December 24th)
  • Hearts of Gold December 27th)
  • The Buccaneers (December 27th)
  • Little Women (December 27th)
  • The Woman in White (December 28th)
  • Women in Love (December 8th)
  • Lorna Doone (December 29th)
  • Servants (December 29th)
  • Vanity Fair [1987] (December 30th)
  • Vanity Fair [1998] (December 30th)
  • The Duchess of Duke Street (December 31st)
  • The Paradise (December 31st)
  • The Lights Before Christmas: Radiance by Rail — BritBox Original (December 22nd)
  • Carols from King’s 2020 (December 24th)
  • Queen’s Christmas Message 2020 (December 25th)
  • The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Special (December 25th)
  • Celebrity Mastermind: Season 18 (December 2020)

BritBox is available on Google Play and the App Store. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR