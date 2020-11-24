Home Technology Here are EB Games Canada’s Black Friday 2020 deals

Here are EB Games Canada’s Black Friday 2020 deals

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
5


EB Games Canada has released its full Black Friday 2020 flyer, following a suite of earlier deals.

See below for a roundup of some of the most notable offers. Note that all deals run from November 26th to 30th, unless otherwise stated (some have already started).

Multi-platform

  • Just Dance 2021 (PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) — $39.99 (regularly $59.99) [November 26th to December 4th]
  • Madden NFL 21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) with bonus Wilson NFL Mini Football [November 19th to 30th]
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 22nd to 30th]
  • NBA 2K21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • NHL 21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 19th to 30th]
  • PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $54.99) [November 19th to 30th]
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4/PS5/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 27th to December 4th]

Nintendo

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses– $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Mario Tennis Aces — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Splatoon 2 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Super Mario Maker 2 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Yoshi’s Crafted World — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

PlayStation

  • Final Fantasy VII Remake — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 20th to 30th]
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition — $79.99 (regularly $109.99) [November 2oth to 30th]
  • Ghost of Tsushima — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 19th to 30th]
  • The Last of Us Part II — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 19th to 30th]
  • MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 19th to 30th]
  • PlayStation Now 12-month membership — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • PlayStation Plus 12-month membership — $51.99 (regularly $69.99)

Xbox

  • Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription — $29.99 (regularly $49.99) [November 22nd to 28th]

Additionally, several Xbox One exclusives are on sale, including Gears Tactics ($39.99), Forza Horizon 4 ($24.99), Gears 5 ($12.99) and Battletoads ($12.99). That said, it’s important to note that these games and all other Xbox Game Studios-published titles are also included at no additional cost in Xbox Game Pass ($11.99/month) or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($16.99/month).

The full Black Friday flyer can be viewed here.

Image credit: PlayStation

RELATED ARTICLES

©