Here are EB Games Canada’s Black Friday 2020 deals

EB Games Canada has released its full Black Friday 2020 flyer, following a suite of earlier deals.
See below for a roundup of some of the most notable offers. Note that all deals run from November 26th to 30th, unless otherwise stated (some have already started).
Multi-platform
- Just Dance 2021 (PS4/Xbox One/Nintendo Switch) — $39.99 (regularly $59.99) [November 26th to December 4th]
- Madden NFL 21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) with bonus Wilson NFL Mini Football [November 19th to 30th]
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 22nd to 30th]
- NBA 2K21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 19th to 30th]
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4/Xbox One) — $29.99 (regularly $54.99) [November 19th to 30th]
- Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4/PS5/Xbox One) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 27th to December 4th]
Nintendo
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses– $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Splatoon 2 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Super Mario Maker 2 — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
PlayStation
- Final Fantasy VII Remake — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 20th to 30th]
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Deluxe Edition — $79.99 (regularly $109.99) [November 2oth to 30th]
- Ghost of Tsushima — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 19th to 30th]
- The Last of Us Part II — $39.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 19th to 30th]
- MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition — $49.99 (regularly $79.99) [November 19th to 30th]
- PlayStation Now 12-month membership — $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- PlayStation Plus 12-month membership — $51.99 (regularly $69.99)
Xbox
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription — $29.99 (regularly $49.99) [November 22nd to 28th]
Additionally, several Xbox One exclusives are on sale, including Gears Tactics ($39.99), Forza Horizon 4 ($24.99), Gears 5 ($12.99) and Battletoads ($12.99). That said, it’s important to note that these games and all other Xbox Game Studios-published titles are also included at no additional cost in Xbox Game Pass ($11.99/month) or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($16.99/month).
The full Black Friday flyer can be viewed here.
Image credit: PlayStation