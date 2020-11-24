Heat to sign Adebayo to five-year, $163M extension

2017-18: 6.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 51% shooting

2018-19: 8.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.2 APG, 58% shooting

2019-20: 15.9 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 5.1 APG, 56% shooting

This type of upward trajectory led to a huge long-term commitment from the Heat. Adebayo was one of the primary reasons this team earned a surprise trip to the NBA Finals this past season. His ability to score, rebound and set up others can’t go unnoticed.

There was some concern that the Heat might wait until next summer to sign Adebayo to an extension given their financials. They have Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, Andre Iguodala and Kelly Olynyk combining to earn north of $80 million this coming season.

However, Adebayo’s new deal will not count against the Heat’s cap until the 2021-22 season. That made it plausible for the team to bite the bullet and extend him on Tuesday.

All of this comes with NBA teams spending a ton of cash during the first few days of free agency despite the economic downturn created by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.