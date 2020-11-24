Hard conversations need great design

Over the course of his remarkable career as an activist, architect, senior partner at IDEO, the global design consultancy, and now design advisor for the Rockefeller Foundation, Fred Dust has engaged in thousands upon thousands of difficult conversations.

As the scope of his responsibilities at IDEO expanded to include not just architectural projects but large, systemic problems, he and colleagues found themselves drawn into complex discussions with multiple stakeholders from schools, non-profits, philanthropies, and governments as well as private business. They realized that, to tackle design’s truly biggest problems, they would need to redesign a core working tool: conversation itself.

“Without intending to,” Dust observes, ” I’ve become a kind of expert in the design of conversations.”

Dust has distilled some of that expertise in a timely and thought-provoking new book, Making Conversation: Seven Essential Elements of Meaningful Conversation, that’s being released next month by HarperCollins. In it, he argues that conversations—at least the really hard ones—are too important to entrust solely to traditional “professionals” like facilitators, mediators, psychologists, or hostage negotiators. He insists that designers bring a unique and essential perspective to the conversation table.

“Approaching a dialogue as a designer means that you treat dialogue as something that you create, something that you design, not something you facilitate. It’s tremendously liberating. There are new possibilities, if you can begin to think about how to influence the structure and feel of a conversation by design rather than by pure force of will. It relies not on your interpersonal skills but a different skill set: the ability to spot opportunity and design for it in order to shape outcome and impact.”

That’s a powerful insight that goes to the heart of the things design is supposed to be all about: vision, empathy, and the ability to implement new ideas that make a difference.

You can read an exclusive excerpt from Making Conversations — and catch my video conversation with Fred about how to design great conversations—on here.

Speaking of well-designed conversations, on,nbsp;Tuesday, December 8, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Eastern Time, I’ll join with,nbsp; deputy editor Brian O’Keefe and senior editor Ellen McGirt,nbsp;for the first in a series of three virtual Brainstorm Design discussions presented in partnership with Salesforce,nbsp;and,nbsp;IBM. In our first session, entitled,nbsp;“Resilience by Design: Driving Business Transformation,” we’ll hear from,nbsp;PepsiCo’s chief design officer Mauro Porcini and global chief commercial officer Ram Krishnan about how design and design thinking can help create business value. We’ll also talk with Deanna Van Buren, co-founder and executive director of Designing Justice + Designing Spaces, about design’s role in building communities. The conversation will break into working groups to give everyone a chance to connect and share ideas. The session is by invitation but there are still a few places left. If you’re interested, register here.

Alas, this our last issue of Business x Design. Eamon and I will continue to write about design and design thinking on .com, and we look forward to delving deeper into the design conversation at Brainstorm Design in Singapore next year.

More design news below!

Clay Chandler

— [email protected]