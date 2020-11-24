Grammys 2021: Trevor Noah to Host Awards Show on CBS

Trevor Noah is giving politics a rest for one night: The Daily Show host will emcee the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, airing live Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and streamer CBS All Access. It will mark the first time Noah has hosted the ceremony.

“Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder. I’m not trying to catch Corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The stars of The CW’s 90210 — Annalynne McCord, Michael Steger, Shenae Grimes, Matt Lanter, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Trevor Donovan, Jessica Stroup and Jessica Lowndes — will reunite for ET Presents…9021OMG! The Cast Tells All, which will feature new interviews about on-set drama, memorable guest stars and the show’s infamously disappointing ending. Hosted by new ET correspondent Matt Cohen (who also guest-starred on 90210!), the special will be available to stream on CW Seed, beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25.

* NBC has ordered a reboot of the classic student quiz show College Bowl, hosted by Super Bowl champion quarterback Peyton Manning, with his brother Cooper Manning as sideline reporter.

* HBO will make the final five episodes of its new drama Industry available to watch early this Friday, Nov. 27 on HBO Max.

* Netflix’s Never Have I Ever has cast Megan Suri (Atypical) in the Season 2 role of Aneesa, a new Indian student at Sherman Oaks High, whose confidence and radiance will pose an immediate threat to Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).

* The HBO Max documentary series Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, about the infamous UFO cult that led to a mass suicide in 1997, will debut on Thursday, Dec. 3; watch a new trailer here:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?