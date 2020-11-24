Grammy Awards 2021 Nominations: See the Complete List

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Black Hole Rainbow

Expectations

Hyperspace

Jaime

25 Trips

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple

Big Their

Kyoto

The Steps

Brittany Howard

Grace Potter

Best Rock Song



“Kyoto”

“Lost in Yesterday”

“Not”

“Shameika”

“Stay High”

Best Metal Performance



“Bum-Rush,” Body Count

“Underneath,” Code Orange

“The In-Between,” In This Moment

“BloodMoney,” Poppy

“Executioner’s Tax (Swing of of the Axe) – Live,” Power Trip

Best Rock Album

A Hero’s Death, Fontaines DC,

Kiwanuka, Michael Kiwanuka

Daylight, Grace Potter

Sound & Fury, Sturgill Simpson

The New Abnormal, The Strokes

Best Remixed Recording

“Do You Ever (Rac Mix)”

“Imaginary Friends (Morgan Page Remix)”

“Praying for You (Louie Vega Main Remix)”

“Roses (Imanbek Remix)”

“Young & Alive (Bazzi Vs. Haywyre Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Danielpour: The Passion of Yeshua

Gershwin: Porgy and Bess

Hynes: Fields

Ives: Complete Symphonies

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 13, “Babi Yar”

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

David Frost

Jesse Lewis

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Instrumental Composition

Baby Jack

Be Water II

Plumfield

Sputnik

Strata