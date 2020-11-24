Google Docs for iOS adds Microsoft Office edit support

Following the web last year and Android in September, Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides for iOS can now edit Office files.

This capability is pitched as bringing the “collaborative and assistive features of Google Workspace to your Microsoft Office files” in a familiar interface. For example, an organization might still receive Word documents from clients and other sources, but otherwise use Google’s productivity tools for all internal work. In coming to mobile, users don’t need to download another app. Three key aspects are touted:

Allows you to edit, comment, and collaborate on Microsoft Office files using Google Docs’, Sheets’, and Slides’ powerful real-time collaboration tools.

Improves sharing options, improves sharing controls, and reduces the need to download and email file attachments.

Streamlines workflows by reducing the need to convert file types.

This editing functionality replaces the previous Office Compatibility Mode (Quickoffice), which only had basic features. The following Microsoft file types are supported:

Word: .doc, .docx, .dot

Excel: .xls, .xlsx, .xlsm (macro enabled Excel files), .xlt

Powerpoint: .ppt, .pptx, .pps, .pot

The ability to edit Office documents in Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides for iOS is already rolled out today on both personal and enterprise accounts:

Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus as well as G Suite Basic, Business, Education, Enterprise for Education, and Nonprofits customers

