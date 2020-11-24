‘Godmothered’ trailer: See the Disney+ holiday movie filmed in Boston

If you’re looking for a holiday film with a distinctly Boston flavor to it, Disney+ is here to grant your wish.

The streaming company released the first trailer for “Godmothered,” a holiday movie starring Isla Fisher (“Wedding Crashers”) and Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”) that was filmed in Massachusetts earlier this year.

Set during the Christmas season, “Godmothered” follows a “young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training” (Bell), who is determined to prove that the world still needs her magic even though the fairy godmother profession is facing extinction. After finding a misplaced letter from a 10-year-old girl named Mackenzie, Eleanor heads to Earth to assist her, only to find that Mackenzie (Fisher) is now a 40-year-old single mom working at a TV news station in Boston. Mackenzie has given hope on finding a “happily ever after” after losing her husband several years earlier, but Eleanor is determined to turn around her fortunes.

“Godmothered” began filming in Boston, Marblehead, and other surrounding towns in January, laying down fake snow and holiday decorations wherever it went. The movie wrapped filming in March.

While the movie’s use of special effects disguises some of the filming locations in the trailer, you can still spot a few distinctly Boston scenes, including a holiday street scene shot in Charlestown and a tailgate filmed outside Boston City Hall.

Co-starring June Squibb (“Nebraska”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Pitch Perfect”), Mary Elizabeth Ellis (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), Santiago Cabrera (“Big Little Lies”), and Cambridge native Jane Curtin (“Saturday Night Live”), “Godmothered” will be released Dec. 4 on Disney+.