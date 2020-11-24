Gloria Estefan Reflects On How Her Mom’s Death Impacted Her Music

Gloria Estefan isn’t shying away from addressing a feeling so many people across the world are experiencing: grief.

During the Wednesday, Nov. 25 episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, the iconic Cuban-American singer is joined by her sister, Rebecca Fajardo-Cabrera, niece, Lili Estefan, and daughter, Emily, to discuss what it’s like to lose a loved one. Throughout the episode, they specifically recall saying goodbye to Gloria and Lili’s mothers as Rebecca also opens up about suffering a miscarriage in her 40s.

“This Red Table Talk is dedicated to healing and finding strength,” Gloria says. “Right now, I know millions of you are grieving the unbearable loss of a loved one, the heartbreaking end of a relationship, your home, your sense of safety.”

In the exclusive clip below, Gloria shares that following the 2017 death of her mother, Gloria Fajardo, it was nearly impossible for her to return to music. “I couldn’t record my album for over a year because mom was the powerful force, that little lady, she continues to be,” Gloria says. Lili recalled that time too, telling Gloria, “It was very hard to cope. I’ve always seen you as strong. She can do anything, this woman, and for the first time she was like, ‘I can’t sing.'”