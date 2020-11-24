Glenn Seton reveals devastation after 1995 Bathurst 1000

He’s a two-time Supercars champion and a member of the Hall of Fame, but ask any motorsport fan what they remember about Glenn Seton’s glittering career, and Bathurst 1995 will often be the answer.

That’s a race remembered as much for Larry Perkins’ win as it is for the manner in which Seton lost the race, and the class he showed in the face of crushing disappointment.

It was a race he seemed destined to win. Seton had just turned 30, he was driving car number 30, and it was the 30th anniversary of his father’s victory at Mount Panorama.

The stars had seemingly aligned for one of the nicest guys on the grid. But behind the scenes, all was not well within Seton’s team.

Just a month earlier, his teammate, 1980 Formula One world champion Alan Jones, had dropped a bombshell that stunned the pitlane, announcing plans to leave Seton’s operation and set-up his own team for 1996, taking Seton’s major sponsor with him.

Glenn Seton with Alan Jones in 1994. (Fairfax)

It was a time of change within the Australian sporting industry, with cigarette sponsorship outlawed at the end of 1995. Seton had enjoyed a long deal with Phillip Morris through their Peter Jackson brand, but now faced the prospect of being left high and dry.

“It was quite a stressful year. We knew the cigarette advertising was going to finish at the end of that year, so we didn’t know what the future would be,” Seton told Wide World of Sports to mark the release of a new book, Seto: The Official Racing History of Glenn Seton.

“The situation with Alan, I had no idea that was going on.

“Phillip Morris actually approached me earlier that year, and put a contract to me, but we wouldn’t have been able to operate on that amount of money. I suppose it was to make me say no.

“So, I’d say the new management of Phillip Morris always had the intention to go with Alan, because he was quite in with them.”

Glenn Seton in his Falcon in 1995. (Fairfax)

The events surrounding the 30th anniversary of his father’s victory meant Seton was the focus of much attention in the lead-up to Bathurst.

“It was a bit of a circus,” Seton remembered.

“Bathurst City Council and Channel 7 put up an incentive of $30,000 for me to win, on top of the prizemoney, which at the time was $100,000 to win.”

The actual deal gave Seton the choice of $30,000, or the car his father had driven to victory in 1965.

According to Seton, the choice was easy.

“I would have taken the 30-grand. No question. No Cortina GT500 was worth that, even though it was restored beautifully.

“But you would have taken the Cortina if you knew what the future held, because as the 1965 Bathurst winner it’s probably worth 150-grand now, maybe more.

“But we needed the funding to keep going, so if I’d had the choice I would have taken the money.”

Glenn Seton with his father Bo in 1995, along with Bo’s 1965 Bathurst winning car and Glenn’s 1995 car. (Fairfax)

Seton had qualified fifth for the race, a victim of a Peter Brock crash during the top-10 shootout that meant by the time the track was cleaned up, the tyres on Seton’s Falcon were too cold to set a competitive lap time.

But over 1000 kilometres, grid positions weren’t critical.

“There’s a hell of a lot of guys who have won the race from a fair way down the grid,” Seton said.

“Getting pole is a real positive for the team, it makes you feel confident, but history shows it’s not a big factor in terms of winning the race. The race has come down to the last stint of fuel.

“You love the glory of being on pole, but you need to focus on staying out of trouble until the last stint, and having track position. For the last 30 years that’s how the race has been won. You’re almost certain there’ll be a safety car, and that’s changed the whole race.

“Once the safety car came in, you had to plan your race to make sure you were in the right position at the last safety car.”

Pole position may not have counted for much, but the first lap did, and of the 30 cars who completed the opening tour of the mountain, Larry Perkins was last.

He’d started from third on the grid, but made contact with polesitter Craig Lowndes at turn one, ripping the valve out of the left-front tyre.

“He moved sideways on me,” Perkins said at the time.

“He’s a bloody menace.”

For Seton and co-driver David Parsons, much of the day went to plan. Never out of the top ten, the pair were running third by lap 49, second by lap 71, and took the lead on lap 93, only briefly surrendering top spot during the pit stops.

Perkins had made his way through the field, helped by a number of safety cars, and was running second behind Seton after the cars had made their final stops.

Seton held a comfortable six second lead after setting his fastest lap of the race on lap 150, just 11 laps away from what seemed a certain victory.

Glenn Seton in his Ford Falcon. (Fairfax)

But on lap 151, things turned sour. The Falcon’s engine suddenly sounded rough, and the following lap Perkins swept into the lead. Just a few kilometres later Seton ground to a halt on the approach to The Cutting, his race done.

A clearly shattered Seton spoke to the Channel 7 commentators via the race-cam within minutes of the car stopping.

“It’s just heartbreaking, I tell you,” Seton said at the time.

“To come this close, words can’t explain it.”

A quarter of a century later, Seton understands why he was asked to speak before he’d even unstrapped the seatbelts.

“It’s probably a moment when you just want to sit there and deal with what’s just happened,” Seton said.

“But having the camera means you need to be available. And that was a difficult one to deal with, because so much was going on behind the scenes, and getting so close to winning the biggest race in the country.

Glenn and Bo Seton, along with Bo’s 1965 Bathurst winning car. (Fairfax)

“There was a lot of emotion, but I just had to hold myself together, which I think I did.

“You’re in a semi-trance to be honest. Firstly, you’re wondering if this is really happening, and then you realise the biggest race in Australia has just slipped away.”

Seton’s father, Bo, was shown in the pits with tears in his eyes as the reality of what had just happened dawned on him. According to Seton, it was when he made it back to the pits himself that what had happened began to sink in.

“I went down to the scrutineering bay and hopped out and started to walk back to the truck,” he recalled.

“As I walked back I ran into Wally Storey from HRT. I just looked at him and that’s when it hit me. He said something to me, something nice like, ‘I really feel for you’ and I broke down.

“That’s when I felt the impact of what had happened. When I got back to the truck I was just devastated. Dad got quite upset, that vision of him in the pitlane is quite well known.

“But an hour later I was OK. I couldn’t change it. I needed to move forward. It became OK to me.”

Seton never captured that elusive Bathurst win. He’d been elevated to second after the first two cars were disqualified in 1987, and he finished second when he paired up with Craig Lowndes in both 2003 and 2004, and third alongside James Courtney in 2006.

“It was great to team up with Craig, it was a really big highlight,” Seton explained.

Glenn Seton at Bathurst in 1996. (Fairfax)

“We never really looked like winning, but it was great to come close. The majority of drivers don’t get the opportunity to stand on the podium at Bathurst, and I ended up doing it multiple times, which was a thrill and a great honour.”

But for a driver who enjoyed a stellar run through the mid-1990s, it’s remarkable that Bathurst success eluded him. From 1993-1997, Seton finished 1st, 2nd, 2nd, 3rd and 1st in the season-long championship, in that same period he failed to finish Bathurst four times, and was a distant 15th in 1996.

“I wish I knew why. It just never happened,” Seton lamented.

“You’d have someone like Larry who was very good at doing nothing all year and putting everything into Bathurst. We did the opposite, we put everything into all year.

“Traditionally we built a new car for Bathurst every year, and maybe that was a flaw in our system, looking back. That was how I did it, because that was the best way to run the team, we’d sell off the old car and build a new one for Bathurst.

“Maybe that was something we should have done a bit more research on, and had a car for Bathurst that had a few more miles on it.”

Glenn Seton (far right) on the podium at Bathurst in 2006. (Fairfax)

Surely, having won the championship twice, Seton would happily swap one of them for a Bathurst title?

“No, not really. Because I got two of them, you’d probably think that I’d say yes. But no,” he said.

“The 1993 title was my first one, which is always your most memorable, and 1997 was the most rewarding, it was a small, single car team by that time, with six personnel.

“We beat teams that had budgets that were millions of dollars bigger than ours.

“So, to give one of them up, I couldn’t do that.

“At the end of the day I just have to admit I didn’t get it right at Bathurst. We still had some great results there over the years, it wasn’t as if we were a basket case, we just didn’t win it.”

Seto: The Official Racing History of Glenn Seton is available here.