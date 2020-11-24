Germany’s DAX to expand to 40 members from 30 in index shake-up By

© . The German share prize index (DAX) board is seen at the end of a trading day at the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt
FRANKFURT () – Germany’s blue-chip will expand to 40 from the current 30 companies with tougher membership criteria, exchange operator Deutsche Boerse (DE:) said on Tuesday.
The overhaul comes in the wake of the Wirecard accounting scandal and marks the biggest shake-up in the index’s history.
