Germany expects solution in EU budget row within days: minister By

BERLIN () – The German EU presidency is optimistic about finding a solution to the European Union budget row within days, releasing billions of euros to help economies hit by the pandemic, Germany’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

“We are in the last phase of negotiations, it is not easy as we all know,” Heiko Maas said.

“But I am absolutely certain that we will be able to take decisions in the next couple of days for the EU budget as well as for the recovery fund, so we are able to release the money.”

