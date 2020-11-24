Gentrified Karen ‘Curses Out’ Black Child In Brooklyn – Video Goes Viral!!

A video is going viral on Twitter, has learned. The video shows a White woman being confronted by a Black man in the Bedford Stuyvesant neighborhood in Brooklyn.

The woman, who is being referred to as “Gentrified Karen”

In the video, a Black man – who has been told is a longtime resident of Bedford Stuyvesant confronts a White woman who he claims he witnessed “curse out” an 8 year old Black child.

The child was riding an electric scooter through his neighborhood and the White woman – who recently moved there along with a wave of gentrifiers – got upset.

So she allegedly “cursed out” the 4th grader – and was subsequently confronted by a concerned citizen.

Gucci Mane brags about murdering Jeezy’s best friend – wow

But it gets worse. The “Karen” then claimed that the child “threatened” her. But she offered no evidence that was true, and the man called her out on the claim.

“How did he threaten you?” The man inquired.

“By [riding his bike] next to me on the sidewalk at a fast speed.”

Wow. Karen’s these days . . .