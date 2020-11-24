Gallen rules line through potential bout

Former Cronulla Sharks captain Paul Gallen has virtually ruled a line through any hopes of one day facing Sonny Bill Williams in the ring.

Gallen (9-0-1, 5 KOs), will fight UFC legend Mark Hunt next month as part of mega Sydney showdown which will also feature Tim Tszyu.

The 2016 NRL premiership winner has long sought a fight with Williams. The pair almost five years ago seemed destined to meet in the ring when Gallen agreed to take a reduced payment to get the deal done before it ultimately fell through.

“I agreed to a contract with Sonny and his manager, Khoder Nasser, about four years ago,” Gallen told Wide World of Sports last year.

“I had in my head that it probably wasn’t going to happen but I just wanted to see, so I agreed to figures less than a 50-50 split. Much less.”

Sonny Bill Williams, Paul Gallen (Getty)

Apart from a charity bout with Bachelorette winner Stu Laundy two years ago, Williams hasn’t had a professional fight since defeating American Chauncy Welliver back in 2015.

It’s expected Williams will return to the ring to fight former AFL star Barry Hall, who Gallen famously drew with last year, despite no date and location being confirmed.

But as Gallen and Williams continue to find their names in the media surrounding a potential bout, the former Blues captain said he’s done talking about it.

Gallen revealed any hopes of meeting the former Roosters and All Blacks star in the ring are long gone.

“The Sonny Bill ship has sailed,” Gallen told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m over talking about it.

“We all know the situation; I’ve said ‘let’s do it’ and heard nothing in return. My first fight was in 2012 and it’s been spoken about ever since. It’s just a waste of time.”

The Sydney Superfight where Gallen will clash with Hunt is set for December 16.