Fundraiser set up for trooper shot and injured in Hyannis Friday night

A fundraiser established for a state trooper shot in the hand Friday night during a traffic stop has already raised over $100,000.

Trooper John Lennon, 28, a graduate of the force’s 85th Recruit Training Troop, the most recent group to finish the academy, was shot around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Camp Street in Hyannis, state police said in a press release. The shot went through his right hand and then hit the ballistic vest he was wearing in the shoulder.

Lennon is expected to be out of work “for months” due to the injury and resulting surgeries, according to the fundraiser established by his graduating class from the academy. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser had raised nearly $120,000, surpassing the stated goal of $100,000.

Lennon was initially rushed to Cape Cod Hospital, and then to Massachusetts General Hospital to tend to his injuries, according to state police. He was released from the hospital on Monday.

“It will likely be a long road to recovery requiring multiple hand surgeries,” an update to the fundraiser said. “He [Lennon] wanted me to relay how much he appreciates all of the support, and everyone that has reached out to him to keep his spirits up during the last couple of days.”

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. No suspects have been arrested, or publicly identified as of yet.