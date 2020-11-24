Exclusive Networks Acquires Nuaware to Accelerate Cloud and DevOps Opportunities for Channel and Vendor Partners

Article content continued

Nuaware was founded in 2016 by Zaheer Javaid and Luke Hasty and has grown exponentially since then through its work with vendors including HashiCorp, Docker Enterprise (now Mirantis), Instana, Portworx (recently acquired by Pure Storage) and Twistlock (now Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud). The company’s London-based team, which works with both large service providers/systems integrators and a network of specialist DevOps consultancies on implementations around the world, will carry on operating as a distinct business unit under the Nuaware brand and continue to target disruptive new technologies and partnerships with emerging high-growth vendors such as, for example, Gremlin and StackPulse in areas such as chaos engineering and SRE automation. Its high-value services, including lead detection, business development, solution design, implementation, professional services and comprehensive training courses, will complement those from Exclusive Networks and vice versa.

Zaheer Javaid, Co-Founder and Director at Nuaware said: “We’re very pleased to be joining the Exclusive family and believe this is the best way to continue scaling up our proposition and bringing optimum value to all our customers and partners. The timing is right – the rapid onset of digital transformation among enterprises has got much faster in 2020, bringing Nuaware and the DevOps, cloud automation and containerisation technologies we specialise in, to an inflection point. With Exclusive’s support, we can aim higher, grow faster and invest more in extending our uniqueness in the market.”

“In terms of culture, attitude to innovation and the capacity to create unique value in the context of technology and market disruption, Nuaware is very much like Exclusive Networks,” said Andy Travers, EVP Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Exclusive Networks. “Teaming up this way is great news for partners of both companies, including the strategic vendors we have in common: Palo Alto Networks and Pure Storage. We anticipate significant organic growth from the Nuaware business by supporting its plans for continued expansion globally, and see many additional commercial benefits from extending their know-how across and into more opportunities with Exclusive Networks vendors and resellers.”

