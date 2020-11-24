Ethereum 2.0 confirmed for Dec. 1 launch just hours before deadline By Cointelegraph

Ethereum 2.0 confirmed for Dec. 1 launch just hours before deadline
Eth2’s beacon chain genesis has been confirmed for Dec. 1 following the transfer of 524,288 Ether (ETH) from 16,384 validators into the Eth2 deposit contract since it went live on Nov. 4.
Despite early concerns stemming from low staking participation, transfers to the deposit contract rapidly increased over the past day, with more than 200,000 ETH sent to the contract in the past 14 hours.
