England Will Lift Coronavirus Restrictions

The national restrictions in England will end on the 2nd of December, and they will not be renewed. From next Wednesday, people will be able to leave their home for any purpose, and meet others in outdoor public spaces subject to the Rule of 6. Collective worship, weddings and outdoor sports can resume, and shops, personal care, gyms and the wider leisure sector can reopen. But without sensible precautions, we would risk the virus escalating into a winter or new-year surge. The incidence of the disease is, alas, still widespread in many areas. So we’re not going to replace national measures with a free for all — the status quo ante-Covid — we’re going to go back instead to a regional tiered approach, applying the toughest measures where Covid is most prevalent. I can’t say that Christmas will be normal this year. But in a period of adversity, spent with loved ones is even more precious for people of all faiths and none. We all want some kind of Christmas. We need it. We certainly feel we deserve it. But what we don’t want is to throw caution to the winds and allow the virus to flare up again, forcing us all back into lockdown in January.