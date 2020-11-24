Elon Musk is now tied with Bill Gates as world’s second-richest man

This year has been very good for the entrepreneur. So far in 2020, Tesla’s stock has shot up almost 524 per cent, helping Musk add more than an estimated US$100 billion ($136.35 billion) to his wealth. That’s more than anyone on Bloomberg’s global rich list, the outlet reported.

Outside of Tesla, Musk oversees SpaceX, the space exploration firm that recently kicked off a landmark mission with NASA. He’s also a father of six and chairman of the Musk Foundation, an organisation that supports research into renewable energy, paediatrics and humans in space.

And Tesla stock jumped 6.6 per cent on Monday alone, closing at an all- high of US$521.9 ($711.88) per share.