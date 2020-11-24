Director Tristram Shapeero Offers Lukas Gage ‘Unvarnished Apology’ Over Zoom Call Remarks

Instagram

Shortly after insisting that he won’t be apologizing again for insulting the ‘Euphoria’ star’s apartment, the director claims to be ‘using the word ‘poor’ in the sense of deserving sympathy.’

Director Tristram Shapeero has issued an apology to “Euphoria” star Lukas Gage after insulting his apartment during a Zoom audition.

Gage hit headlines when he shared a short clip of the recorded audition to his Instagram page, writing alongside it: “psa: if youre a s**t talking director make sure to mute ur mic on zoom mtgings.”

In the clip, Shapeero can be heard saying: “These poor people live in these tiny apartments, like I’m looking at his background, and he’s got his TV and you know…” as Gage reacts with a cringe face, telling him: “Yeah, unmuted.”

“I know, it’s a s**tty apartment. That’s why (you should) give me this job, so I can get a better one,” adds the American Vandal actor.

“Oh my god, I am so, so sorry… I’m mortified,” the director says in embarrassment, as Gage quips, “Listen, I’m living in a four-by-four box. It’s fine, just give me the job, and we’ll be fine.”

While Shapeero insisted earlier on Monday, November 23 that he wouldn’t be apologising again as there’s more to the story, he has since issued a statement doing just that.

“Despite what is probably wise advice: to say the least possible and let this pass, I have decided to come forward, take responsibility, make the apology Mr. Gage deserves, and offer some background for my unacceptable and insensitive remarks…” the formal apology reads.

“First and foremost I offer Mr. Gage a sincere and unvarnished apology for my offensive words, my unprofessional behaviour during the audition and for not giving him the focus and attention he deserved. My job is to evaluate performers against the part I am trying to cast. Lukas deserved better.”

Shapeero adds that the audition “took place in August, after four months of lockdown”. He continues to explain that he was “using the word ‘poor’ in the sense of deserving sympathy, as opposed to any economic judgment.”

“My words were being spoken from a genuine place of appreciation for what the actors were having to endure, stuck in confined spaces, finding it within themselves to give a role-winning performance under these conditions,” the letter continues.

“As I say on the video, I’m mortified about what happened. While I can’t put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube, I move forward from this incident a more empathetic man; a more focused director and I promise, an even better partner to actors from the audition process to the final cut.”

Shapeero signs off “with humility and gratitude.”

Gage has yet to respond to Shapeero’s apology.