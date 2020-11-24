Director Tristram Shapeero Clarifies Comments in Lukas Gage Video

In the video Gage initially posted, the Euphoria star was standing in front of a camera in his apartment when Shapeero could be heard talking in the background of the virtual meeting without realizing he was unmuted. “These poor people live in these tiny apartments,” Shapeero said. “Like, I’m looking at his, you know, background and he’s got his TV and you know…”

Gage interrupted Shapeero to let him know he was unmuted and to move on. “I know it’s a sh–ty apartment,” he quipped, “that’s why give me this job so I can get a better one.”

Shapeero, in shock, was apologetic. “Oh my God, I am so, so sorry,” he told Gage. The actor responded, “Listen, I’m living in a four by four box, it’s fine. Just give me the job and we’ll be fine.”