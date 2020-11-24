‘Delhi Crime’ wins best drama at International Emmy Awards 2020

“Delhi Crime”, a Netflix series based on the 2012 gang rape and murder case of “Nirbhaya” in the Indian capital, has become the first Indian show to be awarded at the International Emmy Awards.

The web series won the best drama category in a virtual awards ceremony held on Monday night.

The seven-episode web series, directed by Richie Mehta, is based on the painstaking investigation of the real-life 2012 gang rape of a 23-year-old student who became known as Nirbhaya (the fearless) due to Indian laws protecting the identity of sexual assault victims, even in death.

The brutal attack on 16 December 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi, shocked the nation and led to countrywide protests, as well as changes to India’s laws around sexual assault that can include the death penalty for offenders.

In his acceptance speech, the director of the show paid tribute to the victim and her mother – who fought for seven years for justice in court against the six convicts.

“I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don’t think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that,” he said.

Delhi crime bagged the award at the 48th International Emmys against season two of Germany’s Charité, and Criminal UK, which were also nominated in the category.

Read more

Two other Indian series also made their way to Emmys nominees list but failed to register wins. Amazon Prime Video’s “Four More Shots” was nominated for best comedy, and Arjun Mehta was up for best drama actor for the series “Made in Heaven”.

Leading actors and directors from India’s entertainment industry took to twitter to congratulate the creators of “Delhi Crime” on the victory.

Bollywood actors Hritik Roshan and Vidya Balan and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, among many others, called it a well-deserved win and congratulated the team for India’s first Emmy.

The all-star cast of the series, including Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Adil Hussain, were also ecstatic with the victory, with Shah sharing video of the online awards ceremony.

The series, which received rave reviews after its release in March 2019, details the investigation led by Delhi police in the rape case, revealing how the perpetrators were arrested within five days of the crime.