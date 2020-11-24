Delhi Crime bags the International Emmy for Best Series Drama

It was a proud moment for India yesterday as the Netflix India produced show Delhi Crime bagged the International Emmy for Best Drama Series. This was indeed a well-deserved win as the show, directed by Richie Mehta, was a brilliant execution of a tale that rocked the entire nation.

The show was told from the perspective of the Delhi Police team investigating the case of the 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who was abducted and gang-raped in a moving bus on the night of 16 December 2012 before she was abandoned on a Delhi road. Her injuries were so horrific that she died fighting for her life a fortnight later.

The show released in 2019 and received massive crucial acclaim. Apart from the show’s lead character Shefali Shah, the performances of actors like Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, and Rajesh Tailang were also appreciated.