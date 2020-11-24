Daryl Morey received interest from NFL team

There is a great amount of respect for Daryl Morey and his skillset across the sports world. In fact, there’s so much respect, a team from another sport reached out to him after he left the Houston Rockets.

Morey revealed on “The Rich Eisen Show” Monday that he expected to sit out a while after leaving Houston. Then, an NFL team contacted him, as did a baseball team. Morey said:

“A couple NBA teams, an NFL team, a baseball team, a couple places reached out. I told them I probably don’t know enough, I’ll be honest. Rich, you and I have talked about this, it would be very presumptive for me to think I could help an NFL team. But they did reach out. I just figure my skills are just much higher and better in the NBA, just with the experience and everything. But it was an intriguing idea.”

Morey added that the team was interested in him as a general manager, but it was never a formal offer.

There was actually some chatter that the Texans might look at Morey as an NFL GM. We don’t know if it was them in this instance, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that someone at least put out feelers. It also isn’t surprising that Morey turned them down, especially when he had wide-ranging NBA interest.