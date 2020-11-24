Country Star Hal Ketchum Dies Following Battle With Dementia

Facebook

The country singer/songwriter has passed away, more than a year after he decided to retire from music while announcing his battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

–

Country star Hal Ketchum has died after a battle with dementia.

The veteran singer/songwriter passed away on Monday night (23Nov20), according to Hal’s widow Andrea.

“May his music live on forever in your hearts and bring you peace,” she writes on Facebook.

Ketchum had a string of 1990s hits including “Past the Point of Rescue”, “Sure Love”, and “Mama Knows the Highway”.

His wife revealed he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in April, 2019, and would no longer be able to perform live.

“I know everyone is wondering why there are no future tour dates, and speculations as to the reason,” she wrote on Facebook at the time. “Our family would like to share the cause for this. Unfortunately, Hal is suffering from Alzheimer’s/Dementia. He has been battling this for some time now, but because of his love for his fans, he continued performing as long as it was possible.”

Ketchum was also diagnosed with acute transverse myelitis in 1998 and lost the use of the left side of his body.

He announced his retirement in 2008 but resumed his career in 2014, releasing an album and touring.

Earlier this year, fans and friends staged a tribute fundraiser for the star. “So many people came together to selflessly help honor Hal and create a fund for his future care as we get through this thing called life,” his wife said back then.

“There are so many people to thank…,” she continued. “To Hal’s fans, first and foremost, your love and support hold him up with your kind comments and stories.”

“To all the musicians, you took time out of your busy schedules to play Hal’s songs in tribute and as he watched the show he kept saying ‘wow, those are my friends!’ ”

“To all of Hal’s dear friends who worked tirelessly on the Tribute Show, silent auction and GoFundMe, we love you all and always will.”