Coronavirus restrictions ease in NSW including increased limits at hospitality venues, households and workplaces

More patrons will soon be allowed inside pubs, restaurants and cafes under a major easing of coronavirus restrictions in New South Wales .

Households limits will be increased to 30, just in for Christmas.

Patrons at The Glenmore Hotel in The Rocks, in September. (Edwina Pickles/SMH)

The NSW government’s crisis cabinet is expected to sign off on the relaxing of rules this morning.

It’s also likely to include the repealing of the public health order requiring employers to allow employees to work from home “where it is reasonably practicable to do so”.

From December 14, workers will be encouraged to return to the office and workplaces must have COVID-Safe plans.

Limits on numbers inside small hospitality venues – those up to 200 square metres – will be expanded to 50 people, not including staff.

More workers will soon be encouraged to return to the CBD under a relaxing of coronavirus rules in NSW. (SMH / James Brickwood)

Groups of up to 50 people will also be allowed to gather in an outdoor space, an increase from 30.

Households will soon be able to welcome 30 people at a , although health authorities will still push for people to gather outdoors where it is safer.

Residents in nearly 40 suburbs are being urged to get tested for the virus if they are showing any symptoms.

NSW Health said it was “concerned” there could be other active cases in the community in people who have not been tested and who might incorrectly assume their symptoms are just a cold.