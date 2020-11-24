Colour Voter ID Card: How to apply for colour Voter ID card online, a step-by-step guide

Voter ID card is perhaps among the most important documents in India. Anyone above the age of 18 can apply for one and that gives them the right to cast votes. The card is issued by Election Commission of India and it is also known as Electoral Photo ID card (EPIC).

However, if you have a voter ID card or seen one, you can clearly remember that the Voter ID looks like a laminated paper with photo, name, address, Voter ID number and other details. Well, not anymore. The Election Commission of India has now started issuing a coloured Voter ID card to new voters as well as existing ones in case they have requested a rectification in their Voter ID card details. Along with this, the government body is also issuing coloured Voter ID cards to those who are simply looking to replace the Black and White version with the coloured ones.

If you are wondering how to go about it, here’s our step-by-step instructions on how to register for a coloured Voter ID card.

Documents required



Address proof

Age proof (in case you are between the age of 18 to 21)

Your Photograph

How to get coloured Voter ID card online

1. Open National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) website by visiting at nvsp.in



2. Click on Voter Portal box from the homepage, it will then redirect you to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in portal



3. On the redirected page, register yourself by clicking on Create a new account and following on-screen steps

Alternatively, you can also use Google account, Facebook account, Twitter and Linkedin account to sign up on the portal.

4. Fill up the Form 6, upload your photo and other details and submit it

Note down the submission details for future reference like tracking the status, etc.

How to get coloured Voter ID card offline

To get a Voter ID card offline, locate the nearest e-Seva or Mee Seva office and visit with all the necessary documents and photos. Fill in all the details in Form 6 and submit it.

Once the form and other documents are verified and authenticated by Election Commission of India, they will issue a new colour Voter ID.

