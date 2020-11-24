Colour Voter ID Card: How to apply for colour Voter ID card online, a step-by-step guide

However, if you have a voter ID card or seen one, you can clearly remember that the Voter ID looks like a laminated paper with photo, name, address, Voter ID number and other details. Well, not anymore. The Election Commission of India has now started issuing a coloured Voter ID card to new voters as well as existing ones in case they have requested a rectification in their Voter ID card details. Along with this, the government body is also issuing coloured Voter ID cards to those who are simply looking to replace the Black and White version with the coloured ones.
If you are wondering how to go about it, here’s our step-by-step instructions on how to register for a coloured Voter ID card.
Documents required
- Address proof
- Age proof (in case you are between the age of 18 to 21)
- Your Photograph
How to get coloured Voter ID card online
Open National Voter’s Service Portal (NVSP) website by visiting at nvsp.in
Click on Voter Portal box from the homepage, it will then redirect you to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in portal
On the redirected page, register yourself by clicking on Create a new account and following on-screen steps
Alternatively, you can also use Google account, Facebook account, Twitter and Linkedin account to sign up on the portal.
Fill up the Form 6, upload your photo and other details and submit it
Note down the submission details for future reference like tracking the status, etc.
How to get coloured Voter ID card offline
To get a Voter ID card offline, locate the nearest e-Seva or Mee Seva office and visit with all the necessary documents and photos. Fill in all the details in Form 6 and submit it.
Once the form and other documents are verified and authenticated by Election Commission of India, they will issue a new colour Voter ID.