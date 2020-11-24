College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in the first CFP poll of 2020?

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings were revealed Tuesday.

The top three teams were No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame and — perhaps surprisingly — one-loss, third-ranked Clemson. Undefeated Ohio State rounded out the top four, with Florida, Texas A,amp;M and Cincinnati all landing within striking distance of the final four teams.

The College Football Playoff rankings will be released each Tuesday leading up to conference championship weekend, and the final rankings will be unveiled on Dec. 20.

This season’s College Football Playoff semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

With that, the first set of College Football Playoff rankings:

College Football Playoff rankings 2020

Who are the top four CFP teams after Week 12?

Ranking Team Record 1 Alabama 7-0 2 Notre Dame 8-0 3 Clemson 7-1 4 Ohio State 4-0

Who are the first two teams out of the CFP after Week 12?

Ranking Team Record 5 Texas A,amp;M 5-1 6 Florida 6-1

CFP top 25 rankings after Week 12