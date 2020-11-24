College football bowl projections for Week 13: USC, Northwestern moving up

Week 13 of the college football season is here, and the first set of College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday. 

Sporting News will release bowl projections every week leading up to the final pairings on Dec. 20. Our playoff picks remain the same for another week, and two programs are moving up in the rankings. 

Northwestern (4-0) moved up to No. 11 in the AP Poll after beating Wisconsin 17-7. USC (3-0) is No. 20 in the latest poll. Those teams are matched up in the Fiesta Bowl for now. 

This season’s semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose Bowl Game and Sugar Bowl. The Playoff championship game will be Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

With that in mind, here are Sporting News’ picks for the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Day Six heading into Week 13:

Week 13 bowl projections 

DATEBOWLTEAMS
Dec. 19Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco BowlUTSA vs. Nevada
Dec. 21Myrtle Beach BowlMemphis vs. Appalachian State
Dec. 22Famous Idaho Potato BowlBuffalo vs. San Diego State
Dec. 22Boca Raton BowlUCF vs. FAU
Dec. 23R+L Carriers New Orleans BowlMarshall vs. Coastal Carolina
Dec. 23Montgomery Bowl*Toledo vs. Fresno State
Dec. 24New Mexico BowlHouston vs. Hawaii
Dec. 25Camellia BowlCentral Michigan vs. Troy
Dec. 26Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla BowlBYU vs. Tulane
Dec. 26Cure BowlLouisiana vs. Western Michigan
Dec. 26SERVPRO First Responder BowlTCU vs. Liberty
Dec. 26LendingTree BowlUAB vs. Georgia Southern
Dec. 26Radiance Technologies Independence BowlArmy vs. Arizona State
Dec. 26Guaranteed Rate BowlWest Virginia vs. Maryland
Dec. 28Military Bowl Presented by PerspectaSMU vs. Virginia
Dec. 29New Era Pinstripe BowlIowa vs. Boston College
Dec. 29Cheez-It BowlKansas State vs. Pitt
Dec. 29Valero Alamo BowlIowa State vs. Washington
Dec. 30Duke’s Mayo BowlPurdue vs. Wake Forest
Dec. 30TransPerfect Music City BowlOle Miss vs. Michigan
Dec. 30LA BowlColorado vs. Boise State
Dec. 31Lockheed Martin Armed Forces BowlNavy vs. Louisiana Tech
Dec. 31Tony the Tiger Sun BowlUtah vs. N.C. State
Dec. 31AutoZone Liberty BowlOklahoma State vs. Kentucky
Dec. 31Arizona BowlKent State vs. San Jose State
Dec. 31Texas BowlTexas vs. Missouri
Jan. 1TicketSmarter Birmingham BowlTulsa vs. North Texas
Jan. 1Vrbo Citrus BowlAuburn vs. Indiana
Jan. 2TaxSlayer Gator BowlLSU vs. North Carolina
Jan. 2Outback BowlGeorgia vs. Wisconsin

Week 13 New Year’s Day 6 projections

DateBowlMatchup
Dec. 30Goodyear Cotton BowlOklahoma vs. Texas A,amp;M
Jan. 1Chick-fil-A Peach BowlCincinnati vs. Miami
Jan. 2PlayStation Fiesta BowlUSC vs. Northwestern
Jan. 2Capital One Orange BowlFlorida vs. Clemson

Week 13 College Football Playoff projections

DateBowlMatchup
Jan. 1Rose Bowl Game (semifinal)Ohio State vs. Notre Dame
Jan. 1Allstate Sugar Bowl (semifinal)Alabama vs. Oregon
Jan. 11CFP Championship GameOhio State vs. Alabama

