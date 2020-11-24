Chrishell Stause Reveals “Best Part” of Dancing With the Stars

Chrishell Stause faced the good, the bad and the ugly during her time on Dancing With the Stars.

First and foremost, the Selling Sunset star revealed the absolute “best part” of her dancing experience when speaking on E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Chrishell dished, “The best part is the dancer bod. You get fit and you’re not even trying. You’re just working so much all the time, and so that’s definitely the best part.”

But you know what they say? No pain, no gain. Her toned body didn’t come without some painful side effects, and she revealed that her feet have really gone through the wringer.

“Oh my god, it looks like ground beef when you’re doing the show,” the 39-year-old said. “They’re slowly maybe getting back to normal, but not all the way.”

Then, of course, she endured some emotional turmoil as well, after she and dancing partner Gleb Savchenko were eliminated on Nov. 2. Four days later, Gleb revealed he’s divorcing his wife of 14 years, Elena Samodanova. What followed were fan-fueled rumors that Chrishell was the cause of the breakup. Both she and Gleb denied they’re romantically involved, saying they’re just “platonic” friends.