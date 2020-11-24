Chicago Woman BIT OFF Rivals Ear; Posts It On Instagram For ‘Clout’! (Graphic)

A Chicago woman claims to have bitten off her rival’s ear, and posted pics of it onto Instagram, has learned.

According to reports, Chicago police are looking into the incident has confirmed, and will be launching an investigation into both women.

It all started when the two women, Pretty Marie and Niya Rosexx, got into a war of words on social media. The heated exchange between the two women seem to escalate and Pretty Marie decided to confront her rival, Niya Rosexx.

