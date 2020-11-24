Chicago Woman BIT OFF Rivals Ear; Posts It On Instagram For ‘Clout’! (Graphic)

A Chicago woman claims to have bitten off her rival’s ear, and posted pics of it onto Instagram, has learned.

According to reports, Chicago police are looking into the incident has confirmed, and will be launching an investigation into both women.

It all started when the two women, Pretty Marie and Niya Rosexx, got into a war of words on social media. The heated exchange between the two women seem to escalate and Pretty Marie decided to confront her rival, Niya Rosexx.

learned that Pretty Marie pulled up to Niya Rosexx’s home – to fight. The two ladies fought, and during the fight, Niya Rosexx bit off Pretty Marie’s ear. Ouch.

Then Niya went on social media, and posted video and pictures of the ear – and asked her followers to like the posts.

And here is the posts that Niya Rosexx made, showing the decapitated ear:

Shortly after the fight, Pretty Marie’s close friend messaged Niya, asking her to return the ear – so that doctors can attempt to reattach it. But Niya Rosexx refused to turn over the detached body part.

Instead she went back to social media, and trolled Pretty Marie – by posting screenshots of their conversation.

The story doesn’t end there. Two days later, Pretty Marie allegedly got revenge.

learned that just days after the initial fight, Pretty Marie caught Niya Rosexx “lacking” at the bus stop. Pretty, who was with a male accomplice, allegedly jumped and robbed Niya Rosexx.

Niya claims that Pretty Marie and her male companion stole an $800 phone, and money from her. She also claims that the pair assaulted her, and ripped out her hair.

After the fight, Niya Rosexx wasn’t deterred. She quickly went on Instagram to brag about getting jumped, and to continue to troll Pretty Marie.