Charlie Morton, Braves agree to one-year, $15M deal

Welcome home, Charlie Morton.
The right-hander is returning to the team that drafted him in 2002. According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Morton has agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Braves.
Morton became a free agent last month when the Tampa Bay Rays declined his $15 million option for the 2021 season.
The 37-year-old joined the Rays in 2019 on a two-year, $30 million deal. He helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs in both seasons, with a World Series appearance in 2020. In those two seasons, he went 18-8 with a 3.33 ERA and 282 strikeouts in 232.2 innings.
Morton’s playoff numbers were impressive last season. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA after going 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA during the regular season.
The two-time All-Star last pitched for Atlanta in 2008, going 4-8 with a 6.15 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74.2 innings. He has also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, where he won a World Series, and Philadelphia Phillies.
