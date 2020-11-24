Charlie Morton, Braves agree to one-year, $15M deal

Morton became a free agent last month when the Tampa Bay Rays declined his $15 million option for the 2021 season.

The 37-year-old joined the Rays in 2019 on a two-year, $30 million deal. He helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs in both seasons, with a World Series appearance in 2020. In those two seasons, he went 18-8 with a 3.33 ERA and 282 strikeouts in 232.2 innings.

Morton’s playoff numbers were impressive last season. He was 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA after going 2-2 with a 4.74 ERA during the regular season.

The two-time All-Star last pitched for Atlanta in 2008, going 4-8 with a 6.15 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 74.2 innings. He has also played for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Houston Astros, where he won a World Series, and Philadelphia Phillies.