Carson Block’s ‘insane alpha’ fades in bad year for shorts

“The reality is that the vast, vast, vast majority of the gifters are fake and the money is round tripped and recycled” Block said in the interview with Erik Schatzker.

Joyy has said Block doesn’t understand the way streaming services work in China.

“Muddy Waters’s report is full of ignorance about the live-streaming industry and the live-streaming ecosystem,” Joyy said in a statement. “The report contains a large number of errors with unclear logic, confusing data, and hasty generalizations.”

Insane Alpha

Block says about 65 per cent of the names he has shorted over the past decade have declined in the long term, generating added value, or alpha, for his clients. One of his notable winners this year was in China — Luckin Coffee Inc. is down almost 90 per cent since his January bet.

“What we short generates pretty insane alpha,” he said, without elaborating on his returns. “This year, all bets are off.”

He reiterated his call for the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to delist the Chinese firms that it can’t properly monitor.

“This is China and the Chinese stock promotion, manipulation fraud machine laughing in the face of the SEC,” he said. “If they are ripping us off, then we need to delist. Otherwise this is a total joke and what’s the point of the market?”

