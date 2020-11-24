Cars24, which operates a used-car marketplace in India, raises $200M Series E led by DST Global at a $1B+ valuation (Sanchita Dash/Business Insider)

Sanchita Dash / Business Insider:
Cars24, which operates a used-car marketplace in India, raises $200M Series E led by DST Global at a $1B+ valuation — – Cars24 has raised $200 million in a Series E round led by DST Global, which also saw participation from its existing investors Exor Seeds, Moore Strategic Ventures, and Unbound.
