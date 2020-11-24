Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $0.163132 by 23:36 (04:36 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, down 10.13% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 21.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $5.056057B, or 0.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.158542 to $0.174325 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 47.95%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.485780B or 0.93% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1045 to $0.1826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 87.92% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $18,916.6 on the .com Index, up 2.48% on the day.

was trading at $589.65 on the .com Index, a loss of 4.90%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $349.949084B or 61.77% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $66.808539B or 11.79% of the total cryptocurrency market value.