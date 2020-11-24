Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally By .com

Cardano Climbs 10% In Rally



.com – was trading at $0.171728 by 19:30 (00:30 GMT) on the .com Index on Wednesday, up 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since November 21.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $5.292878B, or 0.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $23.917000B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $0.166993 to $0.173145 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 55.17%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.675209B or 0.99% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $0.1045 to $0.1826 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 87.28% from its all-time high of $1.35 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $19,146.6 on the .com Index, up 4.01% on the day.

was trading at $603.05 on the .com Index, a loss of 1.45%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $354.486659B or 61.47% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $68.340657B or 11.85% of the total cryptocurrency market value.