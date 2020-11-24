Cape Town teen in dock for murder of his gran, 75

A 75-year-old grandmother was found dead in her home by her son on Sunday.

The knife used to murder a Manenberg gran was from her own kitchen, while the suspect in custody is reportedly her grandson, the Daily Voice reports.

The grandmother, 75, was found dead in her home by her son, 48, who lives in a Wendy house in his mother’s backyard.

Her son had reportedly found her body under a pile of clothes in her bedroom.

His child – a 15-year-old boy – has since been arrested while he was at the police station for questioning, the publication reports.

Police on Monday confirmed to that the woman was found with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

She had been half-naked at the .

The suspect had been arrested a few hours later.

The boy’s father told the Daily Voice he had asked his son what had happened, but the boy “spoke in riddles”.

He said there had been no indication that the two were not on good terms.

He believed there was more to his mother’s murder and that other people may also have been involved.

Radio station Voice of the Cape reported that those who knew the grandmother said she would be remembered for her kind nature and the compassion she showed young people.

Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the accused appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The case was postponed to 23 December for a bail application.

*This story has been updated.