Candace Cameron Bure on Feeling Lori Loughlin’s ”Presence” on Set

With both her parents in prison, Bella hit the beach at the Rosewood Miramar Hotel in Santa Barbara over the weekend, multiple outlets reported. She also posted on Instagram recently with friend Jami Belushi and wrote, “thank god you’re here.”

As for Olivia Jade, she appeared to be out shopping earlier this month while wearing a face mask and black baseball cap.

A source told E! News that both daughters are really worried about their parents. We learned, “Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it. They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year.”

For another holiday this year, Mother’s Day, Olivia Jade called Lori her “best friend.” The influencer said her mom makes “it look like motherhood is an easy job. You are one of a kind.”

The Fuller House team has, for the most part, stuck by Lori during the scandal as well. In the words of Candace on the Today show, “it’s too personal to us, and you never want to talk about someone that’s such a dear and close friend. But I think, I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other.”