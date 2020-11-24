Canada to deliver 2020 fiscal update on federal spending on Nov. 30, says finance minister

Article content

OTTAWA — Canada will provide a “full” update on federal spending on Nov. 30, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday, as the government pledged to support people and businesses through a surging second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Freeland said the fiscal update would outline its pandemic measures as well as ways to “ensure that the post-COVID economy is robust, inclusive and sustainable.”

Ottawa did not present a budget in the spring, as it normally does, saying that it was too difficult to predict how much support would be needed to help the country through the pandemic.

The fiscal document will “give you an update on our plan to continue doing whatever it takes to support you through this crisis, and ensure a strong economic recovery after we’ve beat COVID-19,” Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter shortly after the announcement.