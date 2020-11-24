Canada Energy Regulator projects there may be no need for Trans Mountain expansion or Keystone XL

Article content continued

Tom Gunton, a resource and environmental planning professor at Simon Fraser University, said since the government itself just introduced legislation that enshrines more aggressive climate action into law, it’s pretty clear more climate policies are coming.

And he points out the report is clear that its own “evolving scenario” of more ambitious climate action doesn’t go far enough to see Canada hit zero net emissions by 2050. Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson tabled legislation last week to set that as the goal.

“Net-zero” means either no emissions are produced, or any that are produced are absorbed by nature or technology so no more are added to the atmosphere, where they contribute to global warming.

Gunton said “under the most likely scenario you’re not going to need these pipelines, so you should at least defer or shelve construction.”

He said if the projections change, they can be revisited but at the moment we could be spending more than $22 billion to build pipelines that aren’t needed.

Keystone XL is already in jeopardy because U.S. president-elect Joe Biden promised to rescind Washington’s approval for the cross-border project. Trans Mountain restarted construction in 2019 after pausing in 2018 because of the court decision on federal approval.

Canada Energy Regulator CEO Gitane De Silva told The Canadian Press in an interview that the goal of the report isn’t to comment on existing policy but to paint a picture of where things could go using a variety of assumptions.

“Really, our hope is that this information will help inform that policy process going forward,” she said.

The report concludes that even with its “evolving” scenario of greater climate action after 2020, Canada will still get almost two-thirds of its energy from fossil fuels in 2050.

It said to get to net zero, more has to be done to transition away from fossil fuels.