Bogdanovic feels ‘de-prioritized’ by Kings?

The Sacramento Kings need to match the four-year, $72 million offer sheet Bogdan Bogdanovic signed with the Atlanta Hawks over the weekend in order to keep him on their roster. However, it appears Bogdanovic is ready to move on from the Western Conference franchise.

According to Jason Anderson of the Sacramento Bee, Bogdanovic appears to be intent on leaving the Kings because he feels unwanted by the franchise.

There are some legitimate reasons for [general manager Monte McNair] to let Bogdanovic go. Sources have suggested Bogdanovic would prefer to move on, saying the 28-year-old shooting guard feels he has been “de-prioritized” by the Kings organization.

Bogdanovic has been one of the most popular names on the market this offseason. The Milwaukee Bucks tried to acquire the Serbian in a sign-and-trade deal with Sacramento, but it didn’t go through because Bogdanovic never agreed to it.

The Hawks, who now are the favorites to land Bogdanovic, have been aggressive in their pursuit of players this offseason. They signed Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn to bolster their defense and also agreed to terms with Danilo Gallinari.

Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists last season. If the deal goes through, he’ll be a great addition for the Hawks, who will use him alongside emerging star Trae Young.