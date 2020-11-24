Black Friday Canada streaming deal: Grab a rare $30 discount on the NVIDIA Shield TV streaming stick

Easily stream video from all your favorite services to display on the big screen with this handy device, which features 4K video resolution and supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa so you can control compatible smart home devices by voice and view everything from your live camera feeds to the weather on screen.

At the lowest price it has been in a while, now is the time to jump on this Amazon Canada deal for the NVIDIA Shield Android TV 4K HDR streaming media player that slashes $30 off the price. Before Black Friday has officially arrived, Canadians can get the best streaming device that we raved about when we first reviewed it for $169.99, which is 15% ($30) its original price of $199.99.

Make any TV smart with the Nvidia Shield Android TV 4K streaming media player, which gives you access to video at up to 4K resolution from supported streaming services, which includes Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and VUDU (up to 4K HDR) as well as YouTube and Google Play (in 4K). You’ll get favorable audio to complement the vivid, crisp picture as well thanks to support for Dolby Atmos, which provides an immersive sound experience.

Based on the Android TV platform and powered by an Nvidia Tegra X1+ processor, the player is ultra-compact so it can easily hide behind the television, along with the rest of the clutter and cables. It offers Gigabit Internet, dual-band AC Wi-Fi, and a built-in power supply, and can be controlled from the included remote, or by voice using Google Assistant and/or Amazon Alexa (with a compatible smart speaker.)

The advanced remote has motion-activated backlit buttons, including one that’s customizable to your most frequently used function or service. It works over both Bluetooth and IR and there’s even a handy lost remote locator in case you misplace it.

In addition to accessing your favorite video content through the built-in menu and by voice control, you can also use built-in Chromecast 4K to stream from your mobile device, like a smartphone or tablet. The player also has a microSD slot for playing back video, still images, and other content from your own collection.

Additionally, the Nvidia Shield can be used with an optional game controller to play popular titles like Fortnite and GeForce NOW on the big screen. And when connected to other compatible smart devices in the home, you can do things like use your voice to call up the weather, sports scores, or a live front door security camera feed on the television screen, control smart lights, queue up a flick for movie night, and more.