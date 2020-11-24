Home Business Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in three years By

Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in three years By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin

LONDON () – hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years and was just shy touching an all-time high of just under $20,000.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency has gained around 160% this year, fuelled by a demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.

Bitcoin has gained over 37% in November alone.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©